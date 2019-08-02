A Topeka man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in multiple murders in downtown Lawrence in October 2017, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday night.
Anthony Roberts Jr., 22, was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder for Colwin Henderson III, first-degree felony murder of Leah Brown, first- degree felony murder of Tre’Mel Dean and attempted second-degree murder of Tahzay Rayton.
The shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2017 near 11th and Massachusetts Street.
Roberts was sentenced to just over 68 years to life in state prison.
If Roberts becomes eligible for release from custody, he will be subject to lifetime post-release supervision and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
The Lawrence Police Department used cameras in police cars, traffic cameras and surveillance cameras to track the movement of Roberts and his friends.
Roberts was apprehended on an arrest warrant at a relative’s house in Kansas City, Missouri, in October 2017, according to a previous article from the Kansan.
Roberts’ co-defendants, Ahmed Rayton and Dominique McMillon, were previously convicted on lesser charges earlier this year, according to the district attorney’s office.