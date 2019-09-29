For the first time in the lives of many University of Kansas students, the U.S. House of Representatives is looking at an impeachment inquiry for a sitting president.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched the inquiry following complaints from a whistleblower that President Donald Trump had sought out foreign interference from Ukraine to discredit Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.

Now, as over 90% of House Democrats claim to be for the impeachment inquiry, it is unclear what the future may hold. Political science lecturer Alan Arwine said “there’s no normal” to how the coming weeks and months will go because the country has only seen impeachment proceedings three other times in its history.

“I do think we can learn some lessons from the abnormality of [former President Bill] Clinton’s impeachment,” Arwine said. “One of those is the Constitution says the Senate will hold a trial if the house votes to impeach. There’s no rules on how that trial works.”

For many, the inquiry seemingly comes late, after a term filled with controversy for Trump. Sophomore Caitlin Balk said she was not surprised by the inquiry "because it's been a headline so long," but doesn’t believe any action will be taken in the end.

“It probably won’t go anywhere," Balk said. "Either way is not a win-win.”

Logan Stenseng, president of KU Young Democrats, said he first heard about the inquiry while registering students to vote on National Voter Registration Day. He said he believes the inquiry came this week due to the clarity of the allegations in comparison to past controversies.

“There’s very explicit actions here, and I think most people can understand pressuring a country to do research or to investigate your political opponent is bad,” Stenseng said. “It’s much harder to muddle that or confuse people or make that too complex for people to understand because I think it’s pretty blatantly wrong.”

The Kansan also requested comment from representatives of KU College Republicans but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Some students expressed concerns with what would happen if an impeachment did occur. As of now, if Trump were to be removed from office, Vice President Mike Pence would become the 46th president of the United States.

“If Nancy Pelosi is trying to get Trump out of office, [and] Mike Pence is just going to take over, I don’t know what the point of her doing that is,” said freshman Liz Mcguyer.

Arwine said he believes Pelosi and other House Democrats moved for impeachment reluctantly, especially as the country moves closer and closer to the 2020 elections.

He said it’s possible an impeachment could also hurt Democrats, especially those representing predominantly red districts, such as Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas’ third district.

“It seems to me that in the past, [Pelosi’s] been very afraid to go forward with impeachment, one because she thought it would take away from the legislative agenda, and that it would hurt Democrats on getting reelection,” Arwine said.

Now, six House committees are expected to continue investigating allegations against the president and send their strongest case to the Judiciary Committee. Should the committees find sufficient evidence, the House would hold a vote on whether to move the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

The proceedings would then move to a trial in the Senate. Arwine said although this is required of the Senate by the Constitution, Republican leaders within the Senate do not have “an appetite” to put the president on trial.

“Obviously we’re divided along partisan lines," Arwine said. "And we had the same partisan divisions under Nixon, but we finally reached that one point where Republicans said, 'Hey, you know, there’s something going on here, and maybe we should put country over party.'"

"I think our tolerance level is a lot higher now, but there is a limit," Arwine continued. "I just don’t know what that limit is.”