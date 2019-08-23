Steve Watkins.jpg (Nicole A matter copy)

Steve Watkins delivers a victory speech to supporters in Topeka after winning the 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 6. 

 Chance Parker/KANSAN

U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins denied resignation from his position in a tweet Friday afternoon. 

The Kansas City Star reported Friday afternoon that the GOP was grappling with "whispers" about Watkins being pressured to resign. 

The GOP freshman congressman was elected in November 2018.

The Star reported that rumors regarding Watkins' personal life have yet to be substantiated. 

Watkins represents the 2nd District in Kansas, which includes Lawrence. 