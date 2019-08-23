U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins denied resignation from his position in a tweet Friday afternoon.
Let me get this straight…. I have to deny a resignation that no one called for. Got it. Done. K, going back to work. See you in November.— Rep. Steve Watkins (@Rep_Watkins) August 23, 2019
The Kansas City Star reported Friday afternoon that the GOP was grappling with "whispers" about Watkins being pressured to resign.
The GOP freshman congressman was elected in November 2018.
The Star reported that rumors regarding Watkins' personal life have yet to be substantiated.
Watkins represents the 2nd District in Kansas, which includes Lawrence.