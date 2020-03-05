TOPEKA — University leaders testified in favor of a bill Wednesday that would allow Kansas collegiate athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Jeff Long, director of athletics for the University of Kansas, told the Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce that the bill, SB 474, would ensure that Kansas athletics programs remain competitive as nearly 30 states move to pass similar legislation.

“Today, college athletics is in uncharted territory, and the future competitiveness of our university intercollegiate athletics programs in the state of Kansas could be at risk unless we take protective action,” Long said.

Last year, California was the first state to pass legislation that allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The law will go into effect in 2023.

Since the passage of the California law, dozens of states have drafted their own laws, including Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Long said Kansas should pass its own law in an attempt to prevent out-of-state universities from outdoing Kansas universities in recruitment efforts.

“SB 474 will permit each Kansas college or university competing across all three NCAA divisions the opportunity to remain on relatively equal recruiting and competition grounds,” Long said.

If passed, the Kansas law would go into effect only after at least 15 other states have passed similar legislation.

Long said the delay in implementation is important because Kansas would be at a disadvantage to enact the legislation before the NCAA amends its rules to allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Last year, in response to the passage of the California law, the NCAA’s Board of Governors voted to allow college athletes to benefit from their likeness, and the association is now writing rules to govern the change. The new rules will be completed by January 2021, the board said in October.

Long said implementing the law too early could scare off recruits and prevent Kansas from being able to compete in NCAA championships if the rules do not actually change.

KU Chancellor Douglas Girod pushes for federal solution to pay student athletes University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod expressed in a statement his support for student athletes to get paid for their name, image and likeness. Girod was in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to discuss a national solution.

“Student athletes may look at us and say, ‘You’re out in front of this bill, and it’s not clear it’s going to happen, so we’re not going to choose your school. We’re going to a different one until we see what happens,” Long said.

Regardless, Gene Taylor, director of athletics for Kansas State University, said that only a tiny percentage of college athletes will actually be able to profit off their name, image and likeness, though he still supports the legislation, he said.

“College sports is not a vocation, and our participants are not employees,” Taylor said. “More than 95% of collegiate athletes will not compete in high-level organized sports beyond their four years of college participation.”

Allison Garrett, president of Emporia State University, told the Senate committee that the bill is necessary to ensure Kansas universities remain competitive. However, she said she agrees with the NCAA in hopes that the legislation will soon be adopted at the federal level as opposed to at the state level.

“A patchwork of 50 different states’ legislative approaches to what will prove to be an extraordinarily complex area of rule-making and monitoring will present nationwide difficulties,” Garrett said.

