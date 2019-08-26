waterfall

Water rushes down the stairs behind Wescoe Hall around 10:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

 Savanna Smith/KANSAN

And the school year starts off with a bang. 

A torrential downpour and thunderstorm hit the University of Kansas campus just before students started the trek to their 11 a.m. classes for the first day on Aug. 26.

Stairs leading up to campus had turned into small waterfalls as rain rushed down the hill. Large puddles formed across campus making the walk to class a game of leap frog for students.

“Areas are experiencing flooding and approximately 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet at roughly 11:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the KU community documented and reacted to the untimely weather on Twitter.

And the University chimed in with some sage wisdom.

