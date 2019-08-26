And the school year starts off with a bang.
A torrential downpour and thunderstorm hit the University of Kansas campus just before students started the trek to their 11 a.m. classes for the first day on Aug. 26.
Stairs leading up to campus had turned into small waterfalls as rain rushed down the hill. Large puddles formed across campus making the walk to class a game of leap frog for students.
“Areas are experiencing flooding and approximately 1-3 inches of rain has already fallen,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet at roughly 11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the KU community documented and reacted to the untimely weather on Twitter.
When someone asks me how my first day of my senior year of college went... I show them this #KU #flashfloods pic.twitter.com/h47h3p11Qc— Corey Thorsheim (@CoreyThorsheim) August 26, 2019
A live look at the flooding outside of Summerfield Hall @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/eyuHM1MnRc— Emily Gullickson (@EmGullickson) August 26, 2019
How to get to class this morning in Lawrence,KS pic.twitter.com/cLtuY6LlvH— Muditha (@MUD1THA) August 26, 2019
Nothing screams “Happy First Day” quite like being hungover in a torrential downpour walking to class— Barstool KU (@BarstoolKU) August 26, 2019
the white water rapids of Potter's Lake pic.twitter.com/PVDhBHGFQ0— KU Media Crossroads (@MediaCrossroads) August 26, 2019
And the University chimed in with some sage wisdom.
Be prepared for Kansas weather. Always have an umbrella, scarf, swimsuit, sunglasses, and emergency flotation device in your bag, just in case. (Totally kidding. But also, not really.) pic.twitter.com/DyZUVfp4vp— The University of Kansas (@UnivOfKansas) August 26, 2019
