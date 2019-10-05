University of Kansas researchers recently published a study that details how vaping and e-cigarette advertisements influence young adults and lead them to believe that usage is not addictive or harmful to them.
Participants reported that the advertisements showed both social and health benefits such as increased friendships and a safe alternative to smoking, according to a news release.
The study also determined that the advertisements motivated non-smokers to start using e-cigarettes. Additionally, participants were interested in the technical and emotional appeal of the products and when participants searched for information, there was little validation of information shown in the advertisements.
“These e-cig companies steal the entire playbook from the tobacco industry,” said Yvonnes Chen, associate professor of journalism, in the news release. “You see the ‘cool factor,’ the sex appeal and all the same tactics cigarette companies used in advertising. But before now we haven’t looked at how those approaches are perceived by adolescents.”
Madeleine Rheinheimer, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, studying English and journalism, said that she is frustrated with popular vaping companies' approaches to advertising, such as Juul's.
“I definitely think that that was not a morally correct thing to do, especially if it was for business purposes,” Rheinheimer said. “With all of the consequences now, there’s just not enough studies to allow a 15-year-old to inhale this.”
Part of Rheinheimer’s frustration stems from the fact that her younger sibling is attending high school in a time where vaping is gaining popularity.
“I have a brother who is a freshman in high school and has been talking about juuling since about seventh grade, so that’s something that we’ve definitely talked about in my family,” Rheinheimer said. “I don’t believe he has a Juul, but it makes me angry knowing that there’s 14 and 15-year-olds out there that have started to do this because their friends do it or because it’s popular in the media.”
Much of the national concern surrounding Juul’s advertisements has to do with how much money the company is spending on advertising — over $104 million in the United States alone in the first six months of 2019 — and the fact that they are reminiscent of big tobacco’s cigarette advertisements. Both types of commercials detail bright, colorful images of young people using their products, according to the Truth Campaign.
Aftan Jameson, a health educator at Watkins Health Services, previously told the Kansan she thought Juul’s advertising tactics were very manipulative.
“A lot of their marketing went into those flavors,” Jameson said. “They also sent reps into high schools, and they asked teachers and principals if they could talk to them about … addiction education, and then when the teachers left the room, they got their products out. They didn’t sell the product, but they exposed that product to those adolescents for the first time because they knew it would be appealing.”
The University’s research comes on the heels of an eventful few months for the popular e-cigarette company Juul, which has been under fire for what some are calling an epidemic of mysterious vaping-related illnesses. So far, several lawsuits have been filed against Juul, 800 illnesses are under investigation, 12 people have died and several states have banned the use of flavored e-cigarettes.
Most recently, the CEO of Juul stepped down, and the company agreed to stop all advertising in the United States.
“Their time is going to come,” Jameson said. “The FDA is doing something. It’s just that they’re not moving very quickly. But their time is going to come.”