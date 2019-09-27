Reggie Robinson, a vice chancellor for public affairs, will be leaving the University of Kansas to take a position as the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, according to a news release from Chancellor Douglas Girod.
Robinson’s final day at the University will be in November, Girod said. He will begin his new position on Dec. 1.
“Reggie describes his new position with the Kansas Health Foundation as a ‘dream job’ that he couldn’t turn down,” Girod said in the release. “As a healthcare practitioner, it makes me smile to know our state and society will benefit from Reggie’s leadership of such an impactful non-profit organization.”
Girod said he has begun the process of finding an interim vice chancellor for public affairs and will “share details about this process in the coming weeks.”