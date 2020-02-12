Assault on Tennessee Street
An unknown suspect punched someone near the intersection of 14th and Tennessee Streets on Feb. 9 at 1:39 a.m., according to police records.
The case is open.
Breaking and entering at 1800 Naismith Drive
Someone entered an unlocked vehicle at 1800 Naismith Drive without permission and took several items on Feb. 7 at 4:57 a.m., according to police records.
The case is open.
Property damage at Downs Residence Hall
Someone damaged a handicap sign in Downs Residence Hall, resulting in a loss of $150, on Feb 6 at 6:25 p.m., according to police records.
The case was cleared by arrest.
Trespassing at the Kansas Union
Someone was sleeping in a building from which they had been banned on Feb. 11 at 12:24 a.m., according to police records.
The case was cleared by arrest.
Criminal damage to property at the Central Utility Plant
Someone damaged sheetrock in the women’s restroom at the Central Utility Plant on Feb. 7 at midnight, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.