Drug crime at Stouffer Place Apartments
A subject at the Stouffer Place was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 10, according to police records.
Police issued a notice to appear in court.
Breaking and entering in Chalmers Hall
An unknown subject took a backpack containing a laptop, Apple AirPod headphones, two notebooks and a green water bottle in Chalmers on Dec. 9, resulting in a loss of $1,730, according to police records.
The case is open.
Property crime in Self Residence Hall
An unknown suspect damaged and stole an exit sign in Self Hall around midnight on Dec. 9, resulting in a loss of $100, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.