A graphic features the words "This Week in Crime" over the image of a flashing police car

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Drug crime at Stouffer Place Apartments

A subject at the Stouffer Place was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 10, according to police records.

Police issued a notice to appear in court.

Breaking and entering in Chalmers Hall

An unknown subject took a backpack containing a laptop, Apple AirPod headphones, two notebooks and a green water bottle in Chalmers on Dec. 9, resulting in a loss of $1,730, according to police records.

The case is open.

Property crime in Self Residence Hall

An unknown suspect damaged and stole an exit sign in Self Hall around midnight on Dec. 9, resulting in a loss of $100, according to police records.

The investigation is ongoing.