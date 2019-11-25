Property Crime at Ellsworth Residence Hall
An unknown suspect damaged two ceiling tiles at Ellsworth Residence Hall on Nov. 23, resulting in $100 worth of damage, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Property Crime at Downs Residence Hall
Someone damaged an other person’s property at Downs Residence Hall sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 9, resulting in $141.36 in damages, according to police records.
The case was closed by arrest.
Breaking and Entering at GSP Residence Hall
A suspect entered an unlocked, occupied dorm room in GSP Residence Hall without permission and stole $60 worth of property on Nov. 20, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Breaking and Entering at GSP Residence Hall
A suspect entered an unlocked, occupied dorm room in GSP Residence Hall without permission and stole $350 worth of property on Nov. 20, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Property Crime at Strong Hall
Someone damaged a door to the steam tunnel in Strong Hall on Nov. 21, resulting in $1,000 of damage, according to police records.
The case is open.