Property crime on 1500 Block of Lilac Lane
Someone damaged both driver-side tires on a vehicle located in lot 15, near Blake Hall on the 1500 block of Lilac Lane, sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, resulting in a loss of $224.42, according to police records.
The case is open.
Breaking and entering at the Facilities Administration Building
An unknown subject damaged a window on the Facilities Administration Building, entered and took items on Nov. 15 around 1 a.m., according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Theft at Kansas Union
An unknown person stole a laptop, charging cord and extension cord from the Kansas Union on Nov. 11 around 12 p.m., resulting in a loss of $1,845, according to police records.
The case is open.
Property crime at Haworth Hall
Someone broke the back passenger side window of a 1996 Ford Club Wagon parked near Haworth Hall on Nov. 11 around 11 a.m., resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.