Week in Crime

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Property crime on 1500 Block of Lilac Lane

Someone damaged both driver-side tires on a vehicle located in lot 15, near Blake Hall on the 1500 block of Lilac Lane, sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, resulting in a loss of $224.42, according to police records.

The case is open.

Breaking and entering at the Facilities Administration Building

An unknown subject damaged a window on the Facilities Administration Building, entered and took items on Nov. 15 around 1 a.m., according to police records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft at Kansas Union

An unknown person stole a laptop, charging cord and extension cord from the Kansas Union on Nov. 11 around 12 p.m., resulting in a loss of $1,845, according to police records. 

The case is open.

Property crime at Haworth Hall

Someone broke the back passenger side window of a 1996 Ford Club Wagon parked near Haworth Hall on Nov. 11 around 11 a.m., resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.

The investigation is ongoing.