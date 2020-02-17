A graphic features the words "This Week in Crime" over the image of a flashing police car

Five crimes were reported on or near campus last week.

 UDK file illustration

Breaking and Entering in Oliver Hall

A subject entered a locked room in Oliver Hall and stole various items on Feb. 12, resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.

The case is open.

 

Property Crime at Marvin Hall

An unknown person damaged a wall in Marvin Hall sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, resulting in a loss of $100, according to police records.

The case is open.

 

Theft at Simons Biosciences Research Lab

An unknown suspect stole a truck at Simons Biosciences Research Lab and left in an unknown direction on Feb. 13, according to police records. 

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Liquor Law Violation in Ellsworth Hall

A liquor law violation was committed in Ellsworth Hall on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., according to police records.

 

Criminal Trespass in the Kansas Union

A subject was present in the Kansas Union, a building from which she had been banned, on Feb. 14, according to police records.

The case was cleared by arrest.

Tags