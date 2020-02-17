Breaking and Entering in Oliver Hall
A subject entered a locked room in Oliver Hall and stole various items on Feb. 12, resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.
The case is open.
Property Crime at Marvin Hall
An unknown person damaged a wall in Marvin Hall sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, resulting in a loss of $100, according to police records.
The case is open.
Theft at Simons Biosciences Research Lab
An unknown suspect stole a truck at Simons Biosciences Research Lab and left in an unknown direction on Feb. 13, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Liquor Law Violation in Ellsworth Hall
A liquor law violation was committed in Ellsworth Hall on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., according to police records.
Criminal Trespass in the Kansas Union
A subject was present in the Kansas Union, a building from which she had been banned, on Feb. 14, according to police records.
The case was cleared by arrest.