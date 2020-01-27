Disorderly conduct at Downs Residence Hall
An unknown suspect discharged a fire extinguisher in a hallway at Downs Residence Hall on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 a.m.
This investigation is ongoing.
Trespassing at Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center and Watkins Health Center
A person was found trespassing at the Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center and Watkins Health Center on Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.
Property crime at Wescoe Hall
A person criminally damaged a glass door in Wescoe Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 12:45 a.m. They were also found in possession of a fake driver’s license and were fined $500.
The case was closed by arrest.
Property crime at Stouffer Apartments
A person criminally damaged $280 worth of someone else’s property in the Stouffer Apartment North building on Sunday, Jan. 19.
This case was closed by arrest.