While many students celebrated Kansas football’s win over Boston College Friday, 10 crimes were reported on campus in the last week.
Theft at Self Hall
An unknown white male stole a bicycle from the bike racks outside Self Hall on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m., resulting in a loss of $415, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Property damage in Ellsworth Hall
Someone damaged a wall panel in an elevator in Ellsworth residence hall on Sept. 13 around 1 p.m., resulting in $450 of damages, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Car damaged near Hoglund Ballpark
An unknown suspect damaged a car in parking lot 112, near Hoglund Ballpark and Downs residence hall, on Sept. 13 around 10 a.m. The damage was less than $1,000, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Liquor violation on Tennessee Street
A minor was found to be in possession of alcohol and a fake drivers license on the 1300 block of Tennessee Street on Sept. 12 around 11 p.m. The subject was issued a notice to appear in court, according to police records.
This case was closed by notice to appear in court.
Four liquor violations on 9th Street
Four minors were reported to be in possession of alcohol and fake drivers licenses on the 700 block of 9th Street on Sept. 11 between 8 and 10 p.m., according to police records.
Three cases were cleared by arrest, and the fourth case was cleared by a notice to appear in court.
Theft in Anschutz Library
Someone took a tablet from a secure room in Anschutz Library Sept. 11 around 9 a.m., resulting in a loss of $400, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Bike theft near Learned Hall
An unknown suspect cut off a lock and stole a bicycle from Naismith Drive and Crescent Road, near Learned Hall, on Sept. 10, resulting in a loss of $600 and $15 in damages, according to police record.
This case remains open.