More crimes were reported on campus in the last week than points scored by the football team on Saturday. Ten crimes were reported, with thefts and property damage on campus and three liquor law violations nearby.
Property crime in student athletic center
Someone used a stolen debit card to make three purchases in the Wagnon-Parrott Student Athletic Center on Sept. 6 around noon, resulting in a loss of $1,950, according to police records.
This investigation in ongoing.
Theft in student athletic center
An unknown person stole a wallet in the Wagnon-Parrott Student Athletic Center on Sept. 6 around 11 a.m., resulting in a loss of $125, according to police records.
This investigation is ongoing.
Three liquor law violations on 9th Street
Three minors were found to be in possession of alcohol and fake drivers licenses in separate instances on Sept. 5 between 8 and 10 p.m. on the 700 block of 9th Street. The suspects were arrested and issued notices to appear in court for purchasing liquor at a liquor store while underage, according to police records.
All three cases were closed by arrest.
Property damage in Strong Hall
An unknown suspect broke two legs off a table in Strong Hall in order to gain entry into a building on Sept. 4 around 11 p.m., according to police records.
This case remains open.
Trespassing in GSP Hall
The subject entered a room in GSP without permission on Sept. 4 around 3 p.m., according to police records.
This case remains open.
Property damage in Eaton Hall
An unknown person damaged a computer screen in Eaton Hall on Sept. 4 around 3 p.m., resulting in a loss of $100. The subject then left the area, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Pearson Scholarship Hall
An unknown suspect stole a handicap parking sign and moved it into a scholarship hall on Sept. 4 around 1 p.m., resulting in a loss of $47.72. The property was recovered and returned to the City of Lawrence, according to police record.
This case remains open.
ICYMI: KU student arrested on suspicion of rape
A 19-year-old University of Kansas student was arrested Sept. 5 on suspicion of rape, according to an online booking log from Douglas County.
The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly occurred between Jan. 25 and 26 in Self Hall, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office.
The alleged victim, who is also a University student, reported the incident Sept. 3, Anguiano said.
The 19-year-old was arrested at the Public Safety Office on Crestline Drive, according to the booking log.
The Kansan policy is to withhold names of suspects until they are formally charged.