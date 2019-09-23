Liquor violation on Massachusetts Street
A minor was found to be in possession of an open container of alcohol during a bar check on the 1100 block of Massachusetts Street on Sept. 21 around 3 p.m., according to police records.
The case was closed by arrest.
Trespassing at Rock Chalk Park
An unknown, possibly intoxicated, male yelled profanities at the Rock Chalk Park staff as he rode a bicycle around the park on Sept. 20 around noon, according to police records.
The case remains open.
Destruction of property on Louisiana Street
An unknown person broke the outer pane of a window at Grace Pearson Scholarship Hall on Sept. 20 around 1 a.m., resulting in $300 of damage, according to police records.
The case remains open.
Assault in Haworth Hall
Someone was arrested for criminal deprivation of property and domestic battery in Haworth Hall on Sept. 20 around midnight, according to police records.
The case was closed by arrest.