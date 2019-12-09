Property crime on 1800 Block of Ousdahl Road
An unknown suspect opened and searched the victim’s locked vehicle on the 1800 block of Ousdahl Road sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Theft on Jayhawk Boulevard
Someone damaged and stole property on Jayhawk Boulevard on Dec. 7, resulting in $100 of damage and a loss of $200, according to police records.
The case is open.
Breaking and entering in lot 112
A suspect stole from an unlocked vehicle in Lot 112, near Hoglund Ballpark, on Dec. 7, resulting in a loss of $35, according to police records.
The case is open.
Theft at Central District Parking Garage 1
Someone stole property at the Central District Parking Garage 1 on Dec. 6, resulting in an unknown loss of money, according to police records.
The case is open.
Theft at McCollum Laboratories
Someone took items from McCollum Laboratories room 129 sometime between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, resulting in a loss of $425, according to police records.
The investigation is ongoing.
Theft at on Sunnyside Avenue
An unknown suspect stole a Honda Civic from 1001 Sunnyside Ave.— near the KU Information Technology building — on Dec. 5, resulting in a loss of $1800, according to police records.
The case is open.
Theft at Krehbiel Scholarship Hall
A suspect took video game equipment from Krehbiel Scholarship Hall sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, resulting in a loss of $140, according to police records.
The case is open.