Four crimes were reported on or near campus last week.

Criminal damage to property at Downs Hall

Someone discharged a fire extinguisher in a hallway at Downs Hall, resulting in a loss of $100, Feb. 28 at 12:56 a.m.

The case is open. 

Criminal damage to property at Haworth Hall

Someone cut a bicycle lock and took the lock and bicycle at Haworth Hall Feb. 27 at 5:10 p.m.

The case is open. 

Criminal damage to property at Battenfeld Scholarship Hall

An unknown suspect damaged a wall at Battenfeld Scholarship Hall, resulting in a loss of $100, Feb. 29 at 11:54 p.m.

The case is open. 

Theft on West 11th Street

Someone stole a Honda Accord on 11th Street, resulting in a loss of $1500, Feb. 27 at 4:24 p.m.

The case is open.

-Edited by Ben Winfrey

