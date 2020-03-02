Criminal damage to property at Downs Hall
Someone discharged a fire extinguisher in a hallway at Downs Hall, resulting in a loss of $100, Feb. 28 at 12:56 a.m.
The case is open.
Criminal damage to property at Haworth Hall
Someone cut a bicycle lock and took the lock and bicycle at Haworth Hall Feb. 27 at 5:10 p.m.
The case is open.
Criminal damage to property at Battenfeld Scholarship Hall
An unknown suspect damaged a wall at Battenfeld Scholarship Hall, resulting in a loss of $100, Feb. 29 at 11:54 p.m.
The case is open.
Theft on West 11th Street
Someone stole a Honda Accord on 11th Street, resulting in a loss of $1500, Feb. 27 at 4:24 p.m.
The case is open.