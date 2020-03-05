Criminal damage to property at Learned Hall
Someone damaged a door strike plate at Learned Hall on March 3 at 12:51 a.m., resulting in a loss of $200, according to police records.
The case is open.
Assault at Ellsworth Hall
Someone committed domestic battery in Ellsworth Hall on March 3 at 10:49 p.m., according to police records.
The case is open.
Theft at 1500 Block West 15th Street
Someone stole a bike and bike lock on the 1500 block of West 15th Street on March 1 at 5:00 p.m., resulting in a loss of $630, according to police records.
The case is open.