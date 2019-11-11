Theft in Miller Scholarship Hall
An unknown subject stole a letter and its contents from a mail cubby in Miller on Nov. 6 around 1 p.m., according to police records. The theft resulted in a loss of $1.
This case remains open.
Theft in Lewis Residence Hall
An unidentified person stole clothing from the laundry room in Lewis on Nov. 6 around 11 p.m., resulting in a loss of $50, according to police records.
This case remains open.
Theft in Budig Hall
Someone stole a pair of Apple AirPods from Budig on Nov. 7 around 1 p.m., resulting in a loss of $166, according to police records.
This case remains open.