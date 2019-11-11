Week in Crime

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Theft in Miller Scholarship Hall

An unknown subject stole a letter and its contents from a mail cubby in Miller on Nov. 6 around 1 p.m., according to police records. The theft resulted in a loss of $1. 

This case remains open. 

Theft in Lewis Residence Hall

An unidentified person stole clothing from the laundry room in Lewis on Nov. 6 around 11 p.m., resulting in a loss of $50, according to police records. 

This case remains open. 

Theft in Budig Hall

Someone stole a pair of Apple AirPods from Budig on Nov. 7 around 1 p.m., resulting in a loss of $166, according to police records. 

This case remains open. 

