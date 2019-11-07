Week in Crime

The UDK gives its readers crime updates on incidents that happened over the past week.

 Huntyr Schwegman/UDK

Theft in Memorial Stadium

An unknown individual took a black iPhone 8 from Memorial Stadium on Nov. 2 around 1 p.m., resulting in a loss of $400, according to police records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Property Crime in Templin Hall

Someone damaged two exit signs in Templin sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, resulting in a loss of $500, according to police records.

The case is open.

Theft in Memorial Stadium

An unknown person took a wallet from the magnetometer check-in area that was not theirs in Memorial Stadium on Nov. 2 around 9 a.m., resulting in a loss of $100, according to police records.

The case is open.

Theft in Downs Hall

A crime categorized as larceny was reported in the residence hall on Nov. 5 around 2 p.m., according to police records. The records do not mention details of the incident or the status of the case. 