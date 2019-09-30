Theft in Anschutz Library
An unknown subject stole an unattended set of Apple AirPods, resulting in a loss of $150, at Anschutz Library around 4 p.m. on Sept. 27.
The investigation is ongoing.
Theft in Miller Scholarship Hall
An unknown suspect stole a card containing $100 in Miller Scholarship Hall on Sept. 27 around 2 p.m.
The case remains open.
Theft in the Kansas Union
A suspect stole $88 worth of items from the bookstore in the Kansas Union on Sept. 26 around 11 a.m., according to police records.
The case remains open.
Assault in Templin Residence Hall
Someone was found to have rudely removed property from their roommate in Templin on Sept. 25 around 6 p.m. and then continued to deprive the roommate of their property, according to police records.
This case was closed by arrest.