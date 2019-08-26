Last week was busy on the University of Kansas campus as freshmen moved into residence halls and students prepared for their first week of classes. Six crimes were reported on campus in the last week, including theft, intimidation and trespassing.
Property crime in Strong Hall
A suspect broke into vending machines in Strong Hall and stole an unknown amount of money on Aug. 22 around 1 a.m., according to police record.
This investigation is ongoing.
Burglary in Ellsworth Hall
Someone broke into a dorm room without permission to steal items on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m., according to police record.
This case remains open.
Theft in Watkins Memorial Health Center
A person removed a backpack with $330 worth of miscellaneous items from a Watkins Health Services office on Aug. 21 around 11 a.m., according to police record.
This case remains open.
Intimidation in Jayhawk Towers
An unknown suspect continued to call the victim to solicit a scam, resulting in a report of harassment by telecom device on Aug. 21 around 10 a.m., according to police record.
This case remains open.
Theft in Summerfield Hall
An individual stole a red chair from the first floor common area of Summerfield Hall on Aug. 20 around 11 a.m., resulting in a loss of $1,000, according to police record.
This case remains open.
Trespassing in Marvin Hall
An unknown person was seen sleeping in Marvin Hall on Aug. 19 around 10 a.m., but no contact was made, according to police record.
This case remains open.