Campus was hustling and bustling this week with students returning to class and the first football game of the year Saturday. Meanwhile, eight crimes were reported last week — including thefts, property crimes and a liquor law violation.
Property crime in Lewis Residence Hall and Jayhawker Towers
Two separate instances of maintenance keys inserted in maintenance boxes being broken occurred between 9 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to police record.
Both cases are still open.
Theft at Memorial Stadium
A suspect stole a person’s wallet around 10 a.m. on Aug 29, according to police records.
The case is still open.
Assault at Ellsworth Hall
Someone struck the victim one time with an empty open-handed strike around 8 p.m. on Aug. 27 according to police records.
The case has been closed by notice to appear.
Bike Thefts at Self Hall and Oswald Hall
Two unknown suspects broke a lock and took a bike from the rack near Self Hall around 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to police records. An identical incident occurred the same day at 11 a.m. at Oswald Hall. It is unclear whether the incidents are related.
The cases are still open.
Liquor Law Violation at Kansas Union
A minor was discovered to be in possession of an open container containing alcohol 11 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Kansas Union, according to police records.
The case has been closed by arrest.