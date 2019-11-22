Wells Fargo will no longer charge late fees on student loan payments as of Nov. 15.
“No more late fees on student loans can make a positive difference in your payoff journey, but it’s still up to you to keep your payments current,” Wells Fargo said in a statement sent to student loan accounts.
Student loan debt is a national issue, even being a talking point for many candidates in the upcoming presidential election. According to Forbes, the total student loan debt in the United States is over $1.5 trillion.
Some students, such as freshman Cade Dennis, who is studying math and film and media studies, hopes Wells Fargo’s policy change may cause similar changes in other companies. Dennis said he is optimistic about the company’s new position on late fees.
“That’s really nice of them, certainly, cause that’s counter to every other way that it’s to be done,” Dennis said.
Yet even though late fees won’t be charged, interest will still increase and consumer reporting agencies will still be informed. Due to this fact, sophomore Tiger Ruan, who is studying math and computer science, is skeptical about the reasons for the change in policy.
“I don’t know why they’re doing it,” Ruan said. “A lot of students probably really appreciate it, [but] I would have a minor concern from their point of view, cause there’s no urgency now.”
Junior Sydney Schranz said she’s worried about how much of an impact the change will have.
According to MeasureOne, student loans are divided into two types: federal and private. Federal loans come from the government, while private loans come from companies, such as Wells Fargo. Most of the student loan debt in the country is federal, with the amount of private student loan debt totaling to $123.14 billion, only 7.7% of total student loan debt, and Wells Fargo only counts for a fraction of that.
Because of this fact, Schranz, who is studying English and women’s studies, is not convinced that the policy will change anything.
“I mean, obviously it’s a good thing, but ... it’s such a small, incremental change when obviously student loan debt is such a big issue,” Schranz said. “It’s good, but I’m still thousands of dollars in debt.”