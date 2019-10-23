Wescoe Hall will be under construction for the remainder of the semester as KU Facilities Planning and Development works to replace the roof before “harsh winter weather sets in,” according to a KU facilities press release.
The construction, which is scheduled to start this week, will close down the sidewalk running from Mallot Hall and up the backstairs of Wescoe toward The Underground. This will allow the construction crew to block off space for a crane to assist in the project.
According to the press release, KU Facilities is working to minimize disruptions to the school day. However, noise could be an issue at times. Permit parking on Wescoe Hall Drive will not be available, and the back stairs of Wescoe that lead to The Underground will be limited during the day.
In addition to this, there will be changes to limited mobility access on campus, including limited mobility parking and Hawk Route access.
“A parking map showing the location of the temporary spaces is available here,” the press release said. “Hawk Route access through Budig is available during building hours, which are between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Individuals who need access through Budig outside of these hours may contact the KU Americans with Disabilities Act Resources Center for Equity and Accessibility at accessibility@ku.edu for card access.”
KU Facilities hopes to have construction complete by the end of the semester, said Mark Reiske, director of facilities planning and development at the University
“We would have loved to wait until summer, but that just didn't work,” Reiske said.
KU Facilities is limiting the hours of constriction during the day and planning on heavy construction during the weekend to avoid disrupting the semester schedule.