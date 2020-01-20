Every spring semester, Student Senate allocates funding to University of Kansas campus services and student organizations.
The Kansan requested interviews with members of Senate to understand the process that takes place every spring, how it affects students and whether it will be any different this semester.
Fee Review
Senate allocates approximately $22 million for 23 services on campus, including Counseling and Psychological Services, Watkins Health Services and KU on Wheels.
During this process, known as fee review, Senate conducts hearings with each of the services. Following the hearings, Senate’s Fee Review Subcommittee determines a recommended amount and puts it up for vote in the Finance Committee before moving it to full Senate.
This year, each of the 23 services will have one bill up for a vote in the chamber, instead of one for all. In addition, due to accounting changes within the University, Student Senate Finance and Research Committee Chair Andrew Moore said fee review will move up to the weekend of Jan. 31 to Feb.2.
“Every student pays student fees every semester,” Moore said. “It’s up to Student Senate to set that number and allocate that number.”
The current student fee is $491.95 per semester, according to Senate’s Fiscal Year 2020 Fee Poster. Moore said over the past two years, Senate has raised student fees by a total of $35.
Block and line funding
In addition to fee review, Senate is also responsible for allocating funds for student organizations.
Block funding covers student groups that are mostly student-run and employ student workers, such as Alternative Breaks, Moore said. Line funding, on the other hand, funds smaller student groups.
The dates for block and line funding will be later in the spring, due to accounting changes, Moore said. Though the schedule is not yet finalized, hearings for block funding will take place on Feb. 6 to 9, while hearings for line funding will be on Feb. 22 to 23.
Changes and expectations
During elections later in the spring, students will also vote on a new referendum question to expand the Ambler Student Recreation Center. The increase would increase the rec’s size by 40%, Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason said.
“We shouldn’t promise to build the rec because that’s not our decision to make,” Thomason said. “As policymakers, we shouldn’t be saying we’re going to levy a 5% fee increase on students if they don’t want it, but what we should commit to doing is bringing it to a vote and giving them that option.”
Moore said he expects the question of the rec expansion to bring more debate and conversation to the Senate chamber during the fee review process.
In addition to fee review and block and line funding, the 2020 Senate election season will begin Feb. 1 and conclude April 16, Thomason said.