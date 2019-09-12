Lawrence police identified the victim in last night’s fatal single-car rollover at Iowa Street and Stratford Road as 52-year-old Wichita resident Silvestre Guebara.

In a news release Thursday morning, police said Guebara’s pick-up truck was headed northbound on Iowa Street when it went off the road and hit a tree around 9:55 p.m.

Traffic was closed in both directions from Bob Billings Parkway to Harvard Road Wednesday night.

Police report no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police are investigating the accident.