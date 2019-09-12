Lawrence police identified the victim in last night’s fatal single-car rollover at Iowa Street and Stratford Road as 52-year-old Wichita resident Silvestre Guebara.
In a news release Thursday morning, police said Guebara’s pick-up truck was headed northbound on Iowa Street when it went off the road and hit a tree around 9:55 p.m.
Traffic was closed in both directions from Bob Billings Parkway to Harvard Road Wednesday night.
Police report no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Police are investigating the accident.
The Lawrence Police Department said the it is investigating a fatal accident on the 1100 block of Iowa Street. The block is closed.