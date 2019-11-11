Roads are expected to be slick as snow moves through Lawrence Monday.
The National Weather Service predicted around half an inch of accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Additionally, a "freezing drizzle" could cause untreated roads to be slick. Bridges and overpasses are most at risk.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday morning that roads in the area are "deteriorating quickly." Wind and snow are causing decreased visibility as well.
The roads in Douglas County are deteriorating quickly as we move through the morning: there are several icy patches and the wind is causing drifting snow and decreased visibility. Take it slow and turn your headlights on! #kswx pic.twitter.com/HQdtkxNIFE— Douglas Co. Sheriff (@DGSOSheriff) November 11, 2019
The Sheriff's Office recommends turning on headlights and driving slow.
The National Weather Service does not predict any other hazardous weather throughout the rest of the week.