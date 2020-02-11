Students traveling to and from campus Wednesday might encounter weather-related difficulties, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 until midnight, due to possible snow accumulations, which may reach two inches.
After 2 p.m., the snow will turn to rain as the temperatures reach 38 degrees. Between 8 p.m. and midnight, there is another chance of snow as temperatures dip back down to around 9 degrees. The wind chill could reach as low as -5 degrees due to winds that may reach over 20 mph after midnight.
The weather will clear up on Thursday, but the high is near 19 degrees, with wind chill values between -3 and 7 degrees.
The NWS warns that slippery road conditions are likely on Wednesday and could impact commutes, so drivers should slow down and use caution when driving.
Edited by Connor Heaton