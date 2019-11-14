Recent winter weather at the University of Kansas has once again brought with it icy roads and cracking sidewalks, posing further obstacles for those navigating campus in wheelchairs.
John Watson, a doctoral candidate at the University who uses a wheelchair, said campus is generally accessible, but winter weather makes things problematic.
“Any ramps need to be really clear of ice,” Watson said. “They usually do a good job of this, but just like with the roads, there are some days that they can't always keep up with that, and it makes going into the library or going to my classes sometimes impossible.”
The icy weather is one of several obstacles that students who have physical disabilities face. Others include inaccessible restrooms on campus and transportation. And it’s not just the University of Kansas’ problem, either. Last December, 50 colleges were sued for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Inside Higher Ed.
Deborah Meyer, associate director for the Academic Achievement and Access Center, said weather is a definite factor for students’ convenience and safety on campus. Because of that, facilities typically try to clear ramps first so everyone has access to buildings, she said.
“Every single season when the weather starts getting bad, I start getting nervous for students and making sure they know the entrance to get into buildings that will have the snow cleared,” Meyer said. “A ramp that works normally during the year can be treacherous with ice and snow.”
Even if ramps are clear, however, parking can still be a challenge. Watson parks in the accessible parking spots with extra space for wheelchair assembly. Sometimes, though, the snow in the assembly space is not cleared away, which can be an issue.
“I have to assemble [and] when I leave, disassemble my chair there. If the snow is not cleared, then I'm throwing my chair in the snow. It’s getting rusted,” Watson said. “Assembling a chair in a snowy parking spot can be pretty difficult.”
Meyer said there are several resources in place. One is JayLift, an on-campus transportation system for students with permanent or temporary disabilities.
However, JayLift cannot solve all weather-related problems for those who use wheelchairs because the weather can also affect accessibility in less obvious ways. Watson said one of the biggest issues on campus for him is cracks in the sidewalk, which he thinks could be caused by constant temperature changes.
“There are a lot of cracks in the sidewalk and the pavement, and if you're in your wheelchair, you're not highly aware of what's in front of you and what you're rolling over. I've hit some cracks and fallen out of my chair before,” Watson said.
Meyer and Watson said they believe campus is generally accessible when winter weather is not an issue. However, there are still some buildings that have significant accessibility obstacles. For example, the Kansas Union underwent construction this summer to reconstruct the plaza because it was deemed dangerous for those who use wheelchairs.
“The bricks were super slippery in rain and certainly in ice,” Lisa Kring, the Kansas Union’s director of building and event services, previously told the Kansan. “The crop slope of the plaza was such that it was out of compliance with the ADA, so it was not designed to be safe for wheelchairs. So we’re glad to see that [change].”
Hannah Soyer, a graduate teaching assistant at the University who also uses a wheelchair, said though campus is generally accessible, she has struggled to find accessible restrooms. This showed Soyer how often she brushes off inaccessible locations not only on campus but also in her daily life.
"I think often if you're used to having these barriers to access in your life, you just get used to them, and you think that's just the norm,” Soyer said.
Soyer said she hopes the campus community will begin to question how it can make things more accessible without needing someone who uses a wheelchair to request accommodations.
“It should not take students like me coming to campus in order for KU to become more accessible. [We should] not rely on students like myself for those attitudinal changes to happen,” Soyer said.
Meyer said people can use the Accessible KU website, where they can report inaccessible locations on campus.
“The big message for people with disabilities is to let us know because we think we're pretty aware of everything that needs to be improved, but there could be something that we're just not aware of. And so we're really dependent on students letting us know,” Meyer said.