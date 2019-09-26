Three suffrage historians spoke in a panel Tuesday night at the Dole Institute of Politics about the history of the women’s suffrage movement and its lasting effect on the United States.
The event was the kickoff to the Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment, a seven-month event series to commemorate women’s voting rights.
Almost 100 years have passed since women won the right to vote. The evening’s panelists — journalism professors Jinx Broussard (LSU), Teri Finneman (University of Kansas) and Candi Carter Olson (Utah State) — discussed what earning women’s suffrage entailed.
“So many of these stories have been lost, and it is so important to share them … to care as much as the women who were willing to be arrested, who went on hunger strikes, who were beaten,” said Finneman, who is an assistant professor of journalism at the University. “To care that damn much, we don’t really have that any more.”
Broussard, along with the other panelists, spoke about the Black women involved in the movement, such as Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells and Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, whose race often prohibited them from being a part of suffrage clubs.
“[N]one of what these women did was recorded — not until the 1870s was it even acknowledged that Black women were involved in the suffrage movement,” said Broussard, the Bart R. Swanson Endowed Memorial Professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU. “These women were very much involved because they saw suffrage as a way of trying to move past slavery and reconstruction in order to secure rights for Black people in the days following slavery.”
Olson, an associate professor of media and society at Utah State, said the suffragists’ public relations and media skills helped them secure their voting rights.
“If you don’t talk about suffrage and media in the same breath, you’re losing something,” Olson said. “They were more media savvy than most people are today. If the Black press didn’t exist, then these women wouldn’t have had a voice. If the suffrage press didn’t exist, then these women wouldn’t have had a voice.”
Finneman added that Kansas has been a leader in supporting women’s suffrage. The state was the first in the nation to allow women to vote for school boards and in city elections, and it was one of the first states in the nation to grant women full voting rights, she said.
“I know that Kansas is so proud of its heritage in this state, and it’s really interesting to see that it was such a leader in women’s rights as well,” Finneman said. “Kansas was really at the forefront. Susan B. Anthony and these noble figures were going through Kansas all of the time, so it’s really cool to see what a role Kansas played in this national discussion.”
Despite the progress of the women’s suffrage movement, however, the panelists said issues still remain when women run for office.
Finneman said in 1872, when Victoria Woodhull, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement, ran for president, she was referred to as “Mrs. Satan,” and articles were published about the color of her hair and appearance. Hillary Clinton received similar comments when she ran in 2016, Finneman added.
Additionally, despite the 19th Amendment, Olson said not all women have the ability to vote.
“We’ve still got barriers to voting in this country,” Olson said. “In my state, we have the largest Navajo Reservation in the U.S. Our people on our Navajo Reservation are fighting to vote for many ways because the polls aren’t accessible to them because there’s ID requirements and because their tribal ID doesn’t count — all kinds of barriers to the people who were originally in this country.”
Despite the obstacles, Olson said now, more than ever, it is important to cast a vote.
“The importance of [voting] is saying that women are equal to men and again, that’s white women, but that women do have influence and should have influence,” Olson said. “Even today, we should see that women in politics [are] increasingly going into places that have never had a woman before, and I think we’re going to increasingly see women going there because women have the power to do so, and the 19th Amendment proved that.”