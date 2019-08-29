The University of Kansas offers a unique opportunity to accounting students: to travel across the country and discover what life as a professional accountant will be like.
The opportunity, called the XPlore program, was started by Lisa Ottinger, senior lecturer of business and Master of Accounting program director, in 2006. Since then, students from the University have taken several trips to cities, such as New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle.
Ottinger said the program is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about being an accountant in bigger markets.
“The XPlore program is an avenue for students to take a look at a market that they might not otherwise have an opportunity to explore from a career perspective,” Ottinger said. “It’s to allow them to look at New York or San Francisco or Seattle or Dallas or wherever it is that we might be going to see whether or not that is a market they would be interested in.”
During the program, students have the opportunity to meet with the big four accounting firms, learn more about career opportunities in that city and partake in special firm-sponsored events, such as an escape room. Later, however, the program may end with an internship or a job offer.
Jessica Sheahon, a KU graduate who went on the XPlore trip, is now an associate at a private equity firm in New York City. Without the trip, she said she probably would not have explored job markets beyond Kansas City or learned valuable lessons that have helped her in her career.
“I went on the trip not really expecting much. And then … after I came back to KU, I felt like I was more open to things and able to ask questions and think about getting out of Kansas or the Kansas City market,” Sheahon said.
Sheahon also explained that the speed of the trip was beneficial for her career.
“Something that’s unique here is that I looked at five different firms over the course of a week. I could ask a lot of questions firm to firm and find a good fit for me,” Sheahon said. “Each firm is different city to city and they have different types of clients, different pay or structures of promoting people, so it was good in my career that I could really find somewhere that felt like a good fit, which I thought was kind of a unique asset to the program.”
Even without the prospect of big-city job offers, however, Ottinger believes that the program benefits students in their everyday life.
“[Something memorable] is seeing the students themselves when they go on this XPlore trip gaining confidence in their ability to compete with anybody from any school and be successful. I think that this XPlore trip instills a lot of confidence in them that they can do it,” Ottinger said. “To see them gain the confidence that they can do it is pretty special.”
Ottinger agrees that the program helps students in different ways and says that one of her favorite parts of the trip is an alumni reception that she hosts where former students come together to have dinner and talk. There, she can see the growth of her students in real time.
“When I go back to the markets, I have an alumni reception right before the program starts, and to see the connection that those students have back to KU and to our program is amazing,” Ottinger said. “It’s just so gratifying to meet with them and see where they are in life and how successful they’ve been and their journey since I saw them when they were undergraduates. To me, that journey that they’ve had since I first knew them in their undergraduate degree is the most memorable part of the whole program.”
Though the program is student-focused, Ottinger also explained the XPlore program is beneficial for the University, which did not have a strong national presence before the program was implemented.
“One of our strategic objectives was to have more of a national footprint,” Ottinger said. “By taking students to other markets and kind of fast-tracking the process of recruiting, we were able to start placing students in different markets, which then gives us the footprint we have now.”
“I think, without it, we would still be a very regional program,” she continued.
Recently, the program has been so successful in establishing a recruiting foothold that the XPlore program has stopped going to midwestern cities, such as Chicago and Dallas, Ottinger said.
Now, the program is expanding and alternates between east coast and west coast destinations every other year.
“They get thousands of resumes in an office like San Francisco or New York. It’s huge, so I feel like we still need to have our XPlore program go there,” Ottinger said. “I still feel like we need it to give our students confidence to go to the coasts and also to keep the coast firms aware that KU is still in a recruiting space.”