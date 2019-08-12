This story has been updated with the identification of the boy. For more information, click here.
A child was found dead in a parked car Sunday afternoon, Lawrence police said in a news release Sunday evening.
Officers responded on Aug. 11 at 5:37 p.m. on the 3300 block of Iowa Street after receiving a call a 2-year-old was left unattended in a parked car.
Medical personnel and officers determined the child died upon arriving at the residence.
Police contacted the family Sunday, according to the news release. The incident is under investigation.
Lawrence police said they will provide more information as it is available.