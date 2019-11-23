A 19-year-old man was arrested from a University of Kansas fraternity house Friday night on suspicion of rape, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office booking log.
The man was arrested in relation to a rape that was reported around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 9. He was arrested Friday evening at 1301 W. Campus Road, according to the booking log.
A person with the same name is listed as a student at the University, according to the University's directory.
Additionally, the person with the same name is listed as a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity, according to the KU Interfraternity Council website. Sigma Pi is currently housed in the building located at the address where the man was arrested.
As of Saturday afternoon, the man was being held at the Douglas County jail without bond. No charges have been filed.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.