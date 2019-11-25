James Lewis Larson, a 90-year-old man reported missing Tuesday, was found dead Sunday north of Yuma, Arizona, according to a Lawrence Police Department news release.
Larson, from Iowa, was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13, according to the Silver Alert issued by Lawrence police on Nov. 19. He was on his way to Yuma and stopped to visit family in Lawrence before his disappearance, according to the release.
James Larson of Iowa, the elderly adult missing since last Tuesday, was unfortunately found deceased just North of Yuma, Ariz.Larson was visiting family in Lawrence prior to departing for Arizona.Arizona authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding his death. pic.twitter.com/hzSA3Ovm4r— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) November 25, 2019
The Silver Alert was issued after Larson failed to reach Yuma, and his family could not reach him.
Arizona authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the Lawrence police issued the Silver Alert on Nov. 20. The alert was issued on Nov. 19.