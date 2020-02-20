Asian-Americans across the country have faced varying racist attacks since the novel coronavirus was first reported in the United States on Jan. 21. Lawrence had its own suspected case of the virus one week later.

At least one University of Kansas student of Asian descent was asked by a faculty member not to attend class and others reported experiencing growing hostilities, according to an email from Interim Vice Provost for Diversity and Equity Jennifer Ng.

“It is understandable that people may be feeling fearful,” Ng said in the email. “There are many ways to stay safe and prevent the spread of respiratory viruses...Discriminating against others because of their race, ethnicity, or national origin, however, is not an effective preventative measure.”

The Center for East Asians Studies moved quickly to inform the University and prevent ignorance and misinformation about the virus. An information sheet was released on the department’s Instagram account.

John Kennedy, director of the Center for East Asian Studies, said xenophobic responses are a caveat of the Chinese government’s extreme reaction to the virus.

“It does create a reaction internationally that this is a pretty scary situation,” Kennedy said. “The idea of the Chinese government is not to generate fear but to try to generate confidence for the local [population] but internationally, it could generate a different interpretation.”

Kennedy said the xenophobic reaction does not mean the virus should be used as justification for it. This fear of the Chinese demographic is due to years of preconceived notions against them, he said.

“These people already have a disposition toward a certain race and this was just an excuse to let it out,” Kennedy said. “But I think the more information people have, the more that it leaves them no room to really say anything like that.”

The department canceled its annual Lunar New Year Festival, which was planned for Feb. 8, out of respect for China. Some speculated that the cancellation was out of fear, but in reality, Kennedy wanted to show that the understanding of the outbreak was two-sided.

“It was very clear that we knew that the likelihood of anybody getting sick from the coronavirus was extremely low,” Kennedy said. “We didn’t want people to feel uncomfortable, or to be in an environment where they may feel uneasy. And actually, it's been more Chinese who've been very cognizant of this, and concerned.”

Chinese students, faculty and staff have been receiving a mass of information through social networking, sparking fear and a sense of urgency.

International student and junior Ann Zhang did not realize the severity of the virus until her flight to China over this coming spring break was canceled. Zhang said she worries about her 54-year-old father back in China due to his age. The virus targets people who are middle-aged or elderly due to a weakened immune system that comes with age, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

“At first, everyone thought it was very normal, just like a normal cold or flu,” Zhang said. “Of course we don’t think of it lightly, but we really just didn’t think it would be this bad, this widespread.”

Zhang said the treatment she’s had among her peers has been normal, but she doesn’t agree with the lengths some students have taken for virus protection.

Recalling a student who wore a hazmat suit to campus, Zhang said he was the only student she encountered taking such matters. She said she understood taking measures for protection, but she felt this public display was radicalized and over-exaggerated.

“Just because someone is sick doesn't mean that they want to be sick or want to get others sick,” Zhang said. “Like him acting this way is just generalizing us, or labeling all of us as infected and sick people gives an ignorant [connotation].”

Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs Charles Bankart said he has zero tolerance, in regards to the backlash Chinese students have been receiving globally in this crisis. In terms of communication, Bankart said he has reached out to every international student, visiting scholar and international employee that the university is sponsoring to let them know that the university stands with them.

Bankart urged anyone who feels ostracized or singled out due to race or nationality to contact him immediately.

“It's absolutely unacceptable and it goes against every institutional principle of diversity, equity and inclusion here because we're a university for all,” Bankart said. “With the students that I've spoken with so far, I think they feel that the institution has been supportive.”

Zhang said amid widespread desperation and fear, she is hopeful that the situation abroad and at home will improve. “We are experiencing lots of hardships and enduring a lot of pain, but everyone is working towards getting past this.”