Opinion
The saying “the grass is always greener on the other side” has never held more truth than in recent moments when not just the world, but the class of 2020 truly understood that the grass is in fact not as vibrant on the other side.
The thought of online classes was new and exciting until all of a sudden it was only new, and no longer exciting — when the realization that we would never return to campus again became a stark reality.
This unfortunate lesson serves as a reminder that life does not always go as planned, and to never take what we think is a given for granted. To the graduating class of 2020, we are in this together, but I’m sorry we have to be in this at all. We were robbed of our last memories at a university we put our hearts and souls into.
For some of us, we may never have the chance to spend the invaluable time with friends from different places again. Or at least in the same ways we once were able to. We will never attend another senior night or have those last college moments that we have spent four years and countless hours of hard work to be able to enjoy.
We may potentially never walk down the hill and across a stage to get our diploma, but rather have it emailed. It is certainly a realization that came fast, and while it may have been almost expected after the countdown of university after university cancelling in-person classes for the rest of the semester, it still did not soften the blow when that email came through.
It is also a scary time for us. The few months that many of us relied on to give us that cushion of comfort, to transition us into the next steps of our lives, has now been yanked from underneath our feet.
This is perhaps the biggest lesson college could have taught us. Not the night you drank too much or the time you saved a midterm essay until the night before it was due. It has taught us to start living in the moment as horribly corny as it sounds, and start appreciating what we have while we have it. It has taught us to seize opportunities as they come and to value friendships everyday instead of recognizing the value of them as you are quarantined in your home away from them.
While our hearts are broken and our brains have not fully wrapped themselves around the idea of no longer returning to our beloved campus, it is important to remind ourselves that this is just a bump in the road. I hope you are all able to look back on the three and a half years of college we were granted and recognize the personal growth you have made that has landed where you are today.
The world can be cruel, but I think it is our job to show it kindness and unification. Class of 2020, our run is not over yet.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English.