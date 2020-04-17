Opinion

The past four years have been very interesting. We have been dealing with climate change, our president was impeached, and we are living through a deadly pandemic. How did it get so messy?

The past four years haven’t been the best for America, especially now with the coronavirus outbreak. Right now, almost anything is more interesting to talk about than this pandemic. Personally, I believe people should focus on politics.

Recently, most democrats have dropped out of the 2020 democratic primaries, including Senator Bernie Sanders. On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden via video message. For those struggling through this pandemic, whether you are a student like me, an essential worker, a teacher or a stay-at-home mom, this video points out the number one issue right now: our government.

Obama first addressed the pandemic with comforting words, wishing everyone good health and safety (God, I miss him). He also thanked all the essential workers who have been selflessly putting themselves out there to save lives and fight this virus. He has such a way of comforting America — it’s like a warm blanket.

Obama discussed how, especially in situations like this one, we should all stick together and look out for each other, including our national government. He talked about how both Biden and Sanders understand that we need to focus on the future and not the past.

Biden is talked up a lot in this video and, honestly, it changed my view of him. Let’s be real, no candidate will ever be ‘perfect.’ Almost everything on social media has been negative about Biden because most young adults on my feed love Bernie. But the Bernie stans need to realize that anything is better than Trump. He has not been honest with us, especially during this whole pandemic. Heck, he just cut funding to the World Health Organization, which is outrageous!

In the video, Obama talks about how Sanders’ ideas are the perfect amount of extreme. So for you Bernie lovers, don’t worry — he is praised.

Bernie Sanders got millions of young adults to pay attention to what is happening in our government, making us realize that this is 2020, and we have come this far in history. Both Sanders and Biden have discussed how we need more structural change, and they knew this before the pandemic.

All the essential workers including health professionals, teachers, delivery drivers, grocery clerks, cleaners, etc. are the ones keeping us going. Biden in office could help those essential workers who are underpaid, struggling financially and with their health.

Obama’s words really resonated with me. I have never been the political type, especially since I have yet to vote for the first time.

But even if I don’t know too much about politics, I know right from wrong, and as Obama clearly says, Biden is the right choice for America.

Audrey Kesler is a sophomore from Prairie Village studying strategic communications.