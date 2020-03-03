Opinion

Growing up, I have always paid attention to how accessible an area is. My mother has been paralyzed from the waist down since I was 14-months-old, so I have become keenly aware of these things. Despite the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, I still see violations and how little these laws are actually enforced daily.

My mother’s van has a ramp that needs to go out. Whenever we have parked in places without accessible handicapped parking, I have had to back the van out while standing up with the hand controls.

There have been many times when we went to places and had to leave because my mother was unable to get into the building. This may have been due to a few steps prohibiting her from getting inside or from a door that was not the standard 36 inches wide. There was even a time that my mom fell out of her wheelchair at a hospital because of a ramp that was too steep. I distinctly remember my sister crying as I, seven years old at the time, went back into the hospital to get help.

When I was in South Korea last summer, I texted my mom a picture of a fully accessible bathroom in a public area. American bathrooms paled in comparison to what I saw while there. The United States is falling behind in accessibility, and that needs to be changed.

If you saw my mom out on the street, you could obviously tell that she had a disability. However, while we may only notice some disabilities, many people have them. This is where the ADA comes into play — it provides access to things in public areas that some might not otherwise be able to access.

The University of Kansas' accessibility could be improved in many ways. One thing I tend to look for when going into buildings is seeing if they have an elevator and how large it is. Fraser Hall, for example, can barely fit an electric wheelchair into its elevators. With eight floors, it is difficult for disabled people to get to the higher levels.

The bathrooms in many of the halls on campus also cause concern. It is nearly impossible to get into the bathrooms in Stauffer Flint on the second and third floors even for an able-bodied person. The bathrooms on the second floor of Wescoe Hall are also barely accessible for people in manual wheelchairs, let alone electric wheelchairs.

Trying is another beast in and of itself. The Military Science Building and Malott Hall are extremely hard to get to, especially from Jayhawk Boulevard, since they are right in the middle of the hill. For the most part, there are only stairs leading to these buildings.

It's worth noting that the University's existence on a hill poses many accessibility concerns. Whenever my mom comes to visit, she puts her wheelchair’s seat belt on because she is scared she will fall out of her chair again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four American adults have disabilities. One in seven have some sort of mobility disability and this statistic worsens with age: two in five over the age of 65 have a mobility disability. Along with that, there were over 10,163 cases of ADA violations in 2018 alone, compared to 2,722 just five years earlier. You or someone you know could lose access to many of the things we take for granted at any point, maybe even tomorrow, simply due to a disability.

If you had a disability, would you want to lose access to many of the things you now take for granted?

Savannah Glaves is a sophomore from Easton, Kansas studying East Asian languages and culture.