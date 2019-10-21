Opinion
When you think of computer programmers, most people visualize men in monochrome t-shirts sitting in dark rooms, typing away. Rarely do we see female figures boldly leading technological firms.
The reason for this societal image can be backed up with the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report, which predicts it will take 208 years to attain gender equality in the United States. Revolutionary leaders like Melinda Gates have decided that this needs to change. She proclaims that “while 208 is a damning, daunting number, it is not destiny” and this should instead prompt us as a community to “invest, collaborate and make faster progress a top priority.”
At the University of Kansas, only approximately 11% of the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) department faculty and about 18% of the undergraduate student population are women, said EECS department chair Dr. Erik Perrins and Leslee Smithhisler from the EECS Administrative Office. However, much like Melinda Gates, there are many teams of students, faculty and leadership working towards making positive impacts, and not letting this pass as just a sad statistic in the news.
Female undergraduate students in Computer Science and Interdisciplinary Computing have gone up to 17.8% of the student population in Fall 2019 from 11.9% in Fall 2015, Smithhisler said. The EECS department is dedicated to improving the status quo by seeking to increase representation of women faculty and supporting outreach events for middle school girls.
There are many resources to support women and minority students, like the IHAWKe program, which is a support system for Indigenous, Hispanic and African-American women in KU Engineering.
KU Women in Computing (KUWIC) were supported in sending 20 women to the Grace Hopper Celebration, which is a worldwide conference to support and empower women in technology. This year the event was held in Orlando, Florida and gave students opportunity to connect with industry professionals and career opportunities. There were a variety of events including technological spotlights, worldwide awards, coding sessions, in addition to important talks on the power of mentorship, how to deal with uncertainty and impostor syndrome as a woman in technology. Opportunities like this spark the interest and passion in students to come back to campus and further empower and become allies to others.
Supporting minorities is a continual effort and departments on campus should be actively taking steps towards making them feel welcome and appreciated. Support systems via mentorship programs, discussion circles and student organizations are very helpful. There should be resource and funds set aside to assist and empower those who need it.
Department chairs could establish approachability by holding office hours or discussion circles to talk to students about improving issues around diversity and inclusion. They should direct students to resources like the Office of Multicultural Affairs when the need arises. Annette Tetmeyer, the faculty adviser for KU Women in Computing urges that everyone, including men and allies, to be part of the solution.
Bridging the gender gap in technology and other fields is a community effort that each individual should work towards achieving.
Archana Ramakrishnan is a junior from Chennai, India, studying computer science.