Opinion
As I strained to study the TV, trying to block out Joe Buck’s voice, anxious to watch the Yankees lose Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, my roommate piped up from across the room. He defiantly touted that he will never watch baseball again after enduring a hellish 18-inning, six-hour slog in sultry St. Louis July, in which both temperatures and tempers flared.
My roommate’s polemic represents a common feeling: baseball is boring, outdated, and unproductive. I understand the feeling. When my Royals are losing 12-0 in the third inning on a meaningless Tuesday in June, I shut off the TV. However, baseball endures because it is a tense and stressful game at its core. The national pastime’s entertainment value comes from typical late-season drama and playoff buzz, but also from the players’ sense of urgency and knowledge that the margin for error is frighteningly small.
In his instant classic study of America’s national pastime, "Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball", George F. Will writes that baseball wonderfully illustrates the “law of cumulation,” the phenomenon of small but sustained advantages adding up to large scale success. Specifically, Will examines the career of Tony La Russa, a former manager for the Oakland Athletics from 1986-1995. His managing style is “edgy”, Will writes, because he constantly pushes for improvements at the margin. His teams led baseball in stolen bases, isolated events which increase the chance to score only by a small percentage. Yet, La Russa’s team would often score first, and teams who score first win almost two-thirds of the time. One run can and will win a ballgame. Not surprisingly, La Russa has three World Series rings.
La Russa crafted a career fighting for small advantages, and teams have lost ignoring his lead. Just this postseason, Atlanta Braves star rookie outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. nonchalantly trotted to first base after he hit a rocket that barely stayed in the ballpark. This doesn’t sound like a scandal, but his teammates harshly criticized him after the game. If Acuña ran after he hit the ball deep into the outfield, he would have reached second base, allowing Atlanta an easy opportunity at a run. Acuña did not score, and the Braves lost the game by one run, and were eliminated from the playoffs shortly after. Tony La Russa and Ronald Acuña Jr. are foils who illustrate that opportunities are scarce in baseball, and that long-term success depends on an urgent attention to detail in the present.
More generally, George F. Will relates baseball’s fundamental stressfulness to the virtue of hard work. According to Will, the law of cumulation states, “The harder you work, the luckier you become.” A good team advances one runner at a time to create opportunities for runs. If the defense makes a chance error, a good team is already well positioned to score from the mistake. Grunt work can turn random plays into lucky plays.
Baseball is indeed an edgy game, and the craft shows how success depends on constant improvement every day. The season can stretch nine months, prompting La Russa to call his sport the “all-time humbler.” Ultimately, that hard work expresses character, which breeds success of its own.
I doubt the players were having very much fun either on that muggy midsummer’s day in St. Louis. But they were at their jobs, grinding in the heat, searching for an edge against the opponent. Baseball is not glamorous, but it’s our national pastime because of the slim margins it rarely allows and the character it often expresses.
Sam Harder is a freshman from Wichita studying economics, mathematics and French.