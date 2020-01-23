Opinion
Returning to school as a second semester senior weighs heavy on the emotional scale. Just like when we were coming into college as mere freshman, we are still right in the thick of it.
This year, there will be many last firsts. For many of us, this will be our last first day of school, the last syllabus week, or the last game at Allen Fieldhouse. While our futures seem to be looming over our heads as we begin the home stretch to graduation, I think it is important to remember to take advantage of the place we stand in our lives as students.
We should take advantage of the resources we still have access to at school through professors and creative spaces. Seize the opportunities that may never come again. Have an open mind when it comes to your future because, more often than not, that strict timeline you’ve created that appears to be the epitome of success gets a wrench thrown in it. Nonetheless, adapting and changing course can be the most exciting and liberating time. We are in the years of figuring it out.
College is a huge eye opener and has the ability to broaden our views as we grow, but I think it can also create a narrow mindset in terms of getting from point A to point B without taking a step back and examining the bigger picture.
There are so many paths that you will be led down in order to get to what you will become. It is so easy to get focused on just finishing your degree for the sake of being done in ideally four years that we put the blinders up to other opportunities that may change the outcome of our course.
Network, build a platform for yourself, go to career fairs, see guest speakers, attend concerts, visit bars and parties and stay out way later than you know you should be when you have a paper due the next day. This is one of the only times in your life that you will be able to.
Go out with your friends even if you don’t have a dime to spend. This is the time to be selfish and do what is best for you, not the person next to you. Putting ourselves out there and knowing we could potentially crash and burn is all a part of getting to point B.
Embrace the last firsts with people you love because those will be some of the cherished memories of your time here at KU.
Haley Czuma is a senior from Chicago studying English creative writing and dance.