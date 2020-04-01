Opinion

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the mainstream news cycle, the once heavily reported 2020 election and its many intricacies have faded swiftly into the background. Until now, that is.

Days ago, ex-Senate aide and 1990’s Biden staffer Tara Reade recently became the eighth woman to accuse Joe Biden of sexual assault. The incident, which occurred in 1993, was reported last April and denied for representation by the Time’s Up movement and nonprofit. This is due to the fact its 501(c)(3) charitable organization status keeps it from getting involved with candidates running for election, such as Biden.

The alleged incident involved Biden forcing himself upon Reade and proceeding to inappropriately penetrate and grope her, appearing surprised when she spoke up, according to The Huffington Post.

You may be shocked by this story — I was. Or, you may be wondering to yourself, so what? While we may not be able to verify any of these assault accusations, as voters, we still have some important questions to ask ourselves. “Is it true?” is not one of those questions, despite the tendency to ask. But, “Am I becoming desensitized to sexual assault accusations in the media?” is absolutely one of these important questions.

In the past two decades, Americans have heard a barrage of accusations, contradictory statements, moving testimony and even some false claims. Many of these concerned our political leaders such as Al Franken and Brett Kavanaugh. Even President Donald Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by 21 women, according to The Huffington Post.

The media has covered countless accusations in years past. Today, the fanfare surrounding the Time’s Up movement has fizzled, and Democratic anti-Trump sentiment is at its climax; thus, the Biden story has received little coverage.

But should it receive more coverage? Should people care about it? They should. In fact, you, reading this right now, should care.

How hard is it for a political leader to not be accused of sexual assault? And don’t we deserve a professional elected official that isn’t a terrible person or someone who does not get accused of such a terrible crime? There are plenty of elected officials and politicians out there who have never been accused of such atrocious acts. This should not be a badge of honor, though. It needs to be an expectation.

Look beyond party, platform in 2020 — vote for 'good' Opinion editor Sarah Grindstaff argues that American citizens should vote with their conscience in the 2020 presidential election, urging them to select the "good" candidate.

Republican or Democrat. Innocent or guilty. Young or old. These variables don’t matter in situations like this one, and we should not be asking ourselves if the accuser deserves to be believed. That is someone else’s problem. As young American voters, it’s our job to select a political leader who will respect the nation, his office and the American people. This person is competent and professional enough to avoid being accused of a crime like this. This person doesn’t have to spend time spinning ethical rhetoric out of crap.

And once again, it doesn’t matter if you believe the accusations of Tara Reade, or any other woman who has accused a powerful man of sexual assault. That is beside the point. But do ask yourself, if you do not believe these women, what could a politician do that could possibly warrant such a heavy accusation? What could a politician do that another would put themselves in a national line of fire and forever gain notoriety and an identity marked by the accusation alone? In my eyes, if it wasn’t sexual assault, it would have to be something just as bad, or simply insane.

If you’re a Republican, you probably didn’t like Joe Biden already, so this may not affect your voting behavior. If you’re a Democrat, however, take a moment to check yourself. If you still don’t care and haven’t considered the weight of such an accusation, maybe you should.

Many of us are in quarantine, looking for ways to keep busy. If this sounds like you, take some time out of your day and consider how a sexual assault allegation should impact or not impact your voting behavior. In the electoral age of “anyone but Trump,” this act of consideration is a much-needed American pastime.

Sarah Grindstaff is a sophomore from St. Louis studying political science.