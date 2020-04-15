Jayhawks abroad

In recent weeks the world has been hit by an unprecedented event: the COVID-19 pandemic. We may feel overwhelmed by the news popping up everywhere, President Trump’s polemic decisions, the chaos experienced in Europe, and the uplifting new results of China make up most of the headlines.

Nonetheless, the virus is now almost everywhere and it does not discriminate between developed, developing and emerging countries.

One territory in this last state is my beloved Peru. It was the last day of my trip to Los Angeles when the news hit me totally out of the blue.

Before University of Kansas' spring break extension and temporary movement to online courses, I did not realize this virus was a reality. Uncertainty about my future, frustration and anxiety were my first feelings.

I decided to end my trip in the best way I could and return to Lawrence to wait patiently for updates. However, during the following couple of days, what was already massively spread in the U.S. and Europe started to create panic in my home country, Peru.

With countries’ borders closing and most universities going online for the rest of the semester, my family determined that it was best for me to come back home.

It was not easy. I had to pack my essentials quickly, and the next day I left Lawrence without knowing when I would get back.

While the Kansas City airport was almost empty, Peru’s airport was super crowded. Just before my plane landed, Peru’s president announced the state of emergency, national quarantine, and the closing of borders starting the following day. I went straight to my house and put myself under strict quarantine, understanding I had been at risk of contracting the virus due to my trips.

I have not seen any relatives or friends besides my mother, but knowing I am somehow close to them comforts me. We are all excited to see each other when the time comes, but for now, we understand we need to keep contributing to positive outcomes. These past weeks, I have turned on the TV more than ever.

Every day at noon, President Martin Vizcarra gives updates and new orders. He has set a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., immobilization based on sex and many other measures. Peruvians, of course are not like Americans, and so our responses to those measures may be surprising sometimes. I do believe we are more passionate about certain traditions, and that makes us more stubborn too.

Peruvian culture is still determined by older generations’ common practices, like women buying groceries in local markets every day, and people living by selling things in public transport. Schools and universities are also not prepared for remote learning, and political corruption always finds a way to exist.

All of these kinds of situations have created controversy and debate among Peruvians, with many people not following the rules and many others wondering how they will be able to generate income because of the pandemic.

It’s hard to not feel impotent and angry by videos of immensely crowded markets, or people getting arrested and insulting police officers. It is harder to not feel conflicted because most of these people are truly vulnerable, and someone in a better position should feel empathy towards them.

Nonetheless, while this may all sound pretty discouraging, the reality is that I feel happy to be at home, and I am thrilled by the progress we have made. Peru’s cases are just above 5,000, and the death toll is above 100. However, compared to previous projections and other regions, these numbers are alarming, but not hopeless.

Looking at how magazines like Time have named Peru’s economic policies as the best in Latin America, or highlighted our oldest bull ring being transformed into a homeless shelter makes my heart feel joyful and proud. Peru is truly prioritizing public health and life. Public schooling is working through national cable, donors are making significant contributions, and creativity is flowing more than ever.

In quarantine, I have found myself comparing my nation to the United States a lot, comparing the opinions and responses from both my friends and relatives of Peru and the U.S. After so much thinking and other personal reflections, I realized there is no point in doing that when we have such different cultures.

There was a huge thing in common: emotion. We have all seen our future projects cancelled, our routines interrupted, and our loved ones taken away from us. I have read so many motivational quotes about productivity during quarantine and the environment getting a break from humanity, and while I agree with some of these statements, I also believe we should not put ourselves in extreme spectrum's of opinions.

This is teaching us all from both personal and community perspectives. This is teaching myself, my KU friends, my Peruvian people, and the world. Our quarantine has just been extended two more weeks and will probably continue after that, so more teaching and learning is to come.

The virus is here, in this little side of the world too. Before defeating it, it is our responsibility to understand it is in thousands of little sides of the world and then activate our thousands of little hearts too.