As a divided voter base here hurdles toward the Nov. 3 presidential election, Democrats and Republicans in college and beyond have stepped out of their traditional roles to secure votes.
Noticeably, the Democratic Party has expanded their platform to grasp as many voters as possible, utilizing the concepts of coalitions. While this tactic may be effective, one can’t help but wonder: is it sustainable?
Following two consecutive terms of conservative presidencies, Bill Clinton coined the term, “New Democrat.”
Under President Clinton, the Democratic Party’s platform underwent significant changes in an attempt to appeal to liberals and conservatives. Democrats began their support of fiscally centrist policies, urging for a balanced budget and stimulated market economy that was restrained by government intervention. Socially, the party took an acute turn, advocating for affirmative action and the expansion of civil rights.
Under the Obama Administration, the party was seen to take a far leap left on the political scale.
In Obama's eight years, LGBTQ rights became a priority as gay marriage became legal in all fifty states. The country took an unprecedented step toward universal healthcare with the creation and expansion of ObamaCare. The ceiling for immigrants and refugees invited millions to find their home here in America. The ever-looming presence of systemic racism was confronted head-on.
After eight years of an Obama presidency, the Democratic Party could no longer linger around the idea of centrism.
The 2020 Presidential election drew more than 25 potential candidates to battle for the position. It's clear now that the Democratic Party is simply acting as an umbrella. The party seems to be splitting into multiple sects.
Beginning with nearly thirty candidates, the Democratic hopefuls spanned a wide spectrum of politics.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were deemed the progressives, as they became trademarks of “socialist” ideals. There were a significant number of moderates, like Joe Biden, Amy Klobachar and Pete Buttigieg. Tulsi Gabbard took a shot at a nomination, but failed simply because she could not compile more than two Democratic values. Then, there was Marianne Williamson — America’s unofficial chakra leader.
In efforts to appeal to independents, undecided voters and the never-Trumpers, the Democratic Party has abandoned the idea of a unified platform. Several candidates find commonality in regards to social values, but divert when it comes to economic policies, which in turn results in social consequences. As the visions for future generations continue to vary, the rise of viable third parties will only persist.
In comparison, the Republican party has been able to adapt to the wants of its base, maintaining the principles of their platform. Since the Reagan era, the Republican party has become a symbol of predominantly white, wealthy Christians who seek the preservation of a “traditional” America. Despite shifts in practice, the party has maintained a sense of consistency and stability.
The Democratic party has failed to compete with its rival. As debates and primaries continue, candidates that diverge from the traditional concepts of liberalism have gained extraordinary traction. It is inevitable that the path Democrats are forging during the 2020 election is simply unsustainable. Division has permeated throughout the party, which provides an optimal opportunity for third parties to emerge.
In the past, third parties have been shunned. Yet, with a major political party cracking day by day, it seems as if that is the route we are headed down. Voters have become increasingly critical of their candidates, demanding their needs and desires be met with full attention. It does not leave much room for compromise, but plenty of room to detach.
With the mission to defeat Donald Trump being the primary focus to millions of Americans and many liberals and conservatives here at the University of Kansas, the prevalence of a third party in this election is not likely. Though in the coming years, who is to say?
Keisha Lopes is a senior from Denver studying political science and international studies.