Dear Aroog,
It's been about two months since the break up. It was healthy, respectful, necessary and ended on the best terms possible. Yet a few issues still remain.
This was the first time in my life I have opened myself up to love in this way, and I feel like they took a small part of me with them. How do I find myself again? How do I move on for myself and by myself without building resentment for a lost love?
Love,
New Hobbies Haven't Worked
Dear New Hobbies Haven't Worked,
I am very proud of you and your partner for handling this breakup with grace and maturity. However, as you now unfortunately know, the aftermath of closing the chapter of a relationship is messy no matter how cleanly things end.
The feeling that your ex carries a piece of you as you split off into your own lives will nag you even after the other memories fade away, but remember: you carry a piece of them, too. They aren’t any less whole because they left a shard of themselves in your care, so be as forgiving of yourself.
You are worried about returning to the person you used to be when you were single, but that’s not you anymore. People enter our lives and change us ever so slightly all the time; our greatest mistake is thinking that when they leave we have to return to where we were before we met them. We try to go back in time for the sake of our own egos, because if we can shuck off their influence on us entirely, it means we never needed them at all.
You can’t go back in time, New. You will never again be who you were before this ex just like you will never again be who you were freshman year. The trick to moving on and “being yourself” is honoring how people have changed you for the better and then looking past them.
This chapter in the book of your life is over, and your ex changed you. You might resent the bad changes that manifested while you were together, but you’re writing your new chapter now, and the bad changes need not carry over. Carry over the good changes, however small they might be, and let that temper your resentment as you forge the new version of yourself.
This is the self you need to find, New: the one that carries all your innate goodness and the positive transformations from your ex. Everything else can hang out in the Shadow Realm with the versions of yourself that thought bangs were a good idea.
You did the right thing in opening yourself up to love, and knowing when it was time to wrap things up. Now you need to heal without regressing. The future is beautiful, and it is all yours for the taking, New. Go forge your brightest, most marvelous self.
I believe in you.
Love,
Aroog
Aroog Khaliq is a junior from Overland Park studying English and psychology.