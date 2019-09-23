Dear Aroog,
I have never been in such close proximity to impostor syndrome until my college career started. It almost feels like it is in my veins. Everyone else almost never seems like much of a chaotic mess as I am. Be it academics, getting internships or jobs, being confident in showcasing your talent, having an active social life as the idealized extrovert – the grass is always made of gold on the other side. The irony is that I am sure a lot of people face impostor syndrome, but from the outside, we are stuck in a toxic loop of envying each others' seemingly perfect lives.
Every time I am given an opportunity that I never thought I could achieve, I immediately look at the people in the room with me and start listing why they are better than me. I can never come to terms with accepting myself the way I am and knowing that I am worthy of recognition. How can I have better self-talk? How can I be less mean to myself?
My Own Enemy
Dear MOE,
If you’ve ever had to combat another person’s claim that you aren’t good enough, impostor syndrome becomes second nature, and once internalized, seems to come hand-in-hand with success. Once you get into the habit of propagating this malicious idea that you don’t deserve what you have and that the cards are about to fall at any moment, you’re doing the work of your detractors for them. Impostor syndrome and other kind of negative self-talk hurt us so precisely because we hear the words in our own voice. You have to stop driving the knife into your own heart.
You mention in your letter this envy of other people’s perfect lives cut by your own knowledge that they feel this same self-sabotaging impulse, too. Even the most confident person, with the best Instagram feed and the longest resume and the biggest smile, is plagued by the idea that they are not enough. That they are not doing enough, that they are tricking people into applauding them. This deficit in self-love seems terribly widespread. What do we do about it?
Begin by affirming yourself, by stacking up the facts of your efforts against the irrational desire to claw away at them. You know how long you spent studying to make those grades. You know how much dedication was poured into the application essays for this or that award. You know how much research you did on the company in the days leading up to the interview you nailed. The effort of minutes, hours and days is mundane, but holding onto it when the flood of self-doubt rises is essential to staying grounded. Remind yourself of how much toil went into the golden outcome you hold in your hands, and soon you’ll be able to say those words that scare you so much: I earned this.
That’s what defeating impostor syndrome sounds like. Be patient with yourself as you try to step out of the mindset that you’re not good enough. It is so much easier to cling onto what you know, but your old attitude is poisoning you. It’s poisoning your ability to enjoy your successes, your self-confidence in reaching for the next rung of the ladder, your desire to live an envy-free life. You might backslide a little in the journey towards self-affirmation, but don’t let that scare you off. You’re no stranger to hard work, and I know you have it in you to live the contented life of someone comfortable with their successes and the successes of others. After all, you are a champ.
I believe in you.
Love,
Aroog
