Dear Aroog,
Are signs real? Is asking for a sign pathetic? I don't know how to reconcile with the possibility that things are supposed to be a certain way, but at the same time am I not responsible for everything I do?
Sincerely,
Seeking Signs
Dear Seeking Signs,
Your final question is the heaviest of all, but I will begin where I am meant to. Unless you mean Zodiac signs, I can confidently answer your first question: Seeking affirmation, confirmation or explanation from someone you are interested in is real and necessary. Signs help keep both parties in any relationship on the same page and prevent moving faster or slower than either person is comfortable with. The issue at hand, of course, is the desire to appear aloof and not too invested in the early stages of a connection; that convention is what makes you wonder if communicating your needs and hopes is pathetic.
At their core, that’s what signs represent. Whether they are verbal or behavioral, they allow you to answer questions full of anticipation: Do you like me? How much? Where is this going? Your hesitance and shame towards these questions is a result of socializing against “neediness,” but asking where you stand with another person is not asking too much. It’s not clingy or suffocating; it’s fulfilling a simple need.
Allow yourself the peace that comes with these answers. Honor your time, effort and feelings by seeking out the truth — even if it could end in discomfort or embarrassment (though the latter is a matter of probability). What matters most is respecting your needs over bizarre social constructions, and that is a truth that goes beyond this conversation.
As for your final question, the degree to which we own our destinies is a question philosophers continue to unravel, so I cannot provide you certainty here. According to the Thomas theorem, our perceptions shape our reality. When you start engaging with concerns, relationship or otherwise, with the belief that you have control, maybe the course of your life will change in the same way. The first step is always yours for the taking, SS. Instead of singing along to “...One More Time,” give the other person a sign and see what happens. I believe in you.
Love,
Aroog
Aroog Khaliq is a junior from Overland Park studying English and psychology.