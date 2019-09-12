Dear Aroog,
I started seeing this guy about two months ago, but we haven't determined we're exclusive yet. It's serious, but we just haven't had that conversation. This past weekend, I went to another party. While I was drunk, I hooked up with someone else. Do I tell the first guy that I've been seeing what happened?
—Timid about Transparency
Dearest TT,
Modern relationship norms can be quite confusing, and when you throw in the consequences of drunken actions, they become downright incoherent. The short, and perhaps controversial answer to your query is no. The longer answer is, of course, far more complicated.
Analyzing our connections with other people wholly through the lens of our obligations to one another breeds disillusionment. So long as we remember that the depth of the feelings on both ends also influence interpersonal relationships (among fifty-odd other variables), approaching your question with dry, economical logic is a reasonable route. What seals the deal for me in advising you to keep the particulars of the fling to yourself is in the very first sentence of your letter. You are not exclusive with this guy, and that makes a difference!
The concern that you should be transparent about this is misplaced here. If you were in an exclusive, committed relationship, and the guy in question was merely a newly-minted boyfriend, I would still tell you that honesty is the best policy. That’s because you would've been cheating on him, explicitly violating his trust in you, and that changes where you stand with each other. But, that’s not the game here, TT. You haven’t betrayed his trust because that conversation about being exclusive with each other hasn’t taken place outside of your respective heads yet, and that matters.
Instead of agonizing, take this moment to be honest with yourself. Do you feel negatively about hooking up with someone else while your connection to this guy is still in bloom? How would you feel if the situation were reversed? Would your guy concern himself with telling you about his hook-up? The answer to the latter is likely no, given the blasé way men are socialized to think about hook-ups outside of relationships.
If your concern is rooted in an alien sense of guilt, free yourself from this double standard that tries to limit your ability to enjoy casual flings while your male peers are encouraged to revel in their “conquests.” This facet of modern relationship norms adds to the incoherence of navigating budding relationships for men and women. Both sides are unsure what the thresholds of obligation look like because they are needlessly different and inequitable.
Societal implications of your question aside, ask yourself the most important question of all: do you want more? Your past is your business so long as you two are in the romantic "Shadow Realm." If you choose to make things official, guess what? It’ll still be your business, with no obligations to sift through old escapades. Your concerns about faithfulness will begin to matter when you’re in a committed relationship, regardless of who your partner might be. For now, meditate on what you want, and where you should seek it.
You’ll know the answer.
Love,
Aroog
Aroog Khaliq is a junior from Overland Park studying English and psychology.